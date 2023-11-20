Former India spinner Murali Kartik has backed the Indian team to bounce back after their disappointing defeat in the final of the ODI World Cup on Sunday (Nov 19). The final played at the Narendra Modi Stadium saw Australia win by six wickets and condemn India to their only defeat of the tournament. The loss was heartbreak for the Indian fans as it ended on a sorrowful note. However, Kartik has backed the team stating there is no shame or disrespect in losing a World Cup final. Its taken a while to accept that this team could lose in this edition of the WC..But many congratulations firstly to Australia, clearly there's a handbook and journal distributed everywhere in Australia on how to win competitions..a huge shoutout to our boys for the brand of 1/2 — Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) November 20, 2023 × Kartik shows support for Team India

“It’s taken a while to accept that this team could lose in this edition of the WC.. But many congratulations firstly to Australia, clearly there's a handbook and journal distributed everywhere in Australia on how to win the competition is a huge shoutout to our boys for the brand of Cricket that they played,” Kartik wrote in his X handle. 2/2 Cricket that they played..no disrespect or dishonour in losing in sport but the last 2 months have been so heartwarming to billions of people..well done Team India..you guys have done everyone prouder than proud... Kudos — Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) November 20, 2023 × “No disrespect or dishonour in losing in sport but the last 2 months have been so heartwarming to billions of people... well done Team India... You guys have done everyone prouder than Kudos,” he added.

The Indian team entered the final with high motivation having not lost a single contest throughout the tournament. However, their 10-match unbeaten run came to an end in the decisive contest of the World Cup. The India batters fell flat before they were reduced to 240 in their 50 overs. This proved to be an easy chase for the Australians despite them being 47/3 in their innings while Travis Head was the star of the show.

The win saw Australia win their sixth World Cup adding to their success stories in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2011. In the last two years they have won the T20 World Cup, and World Test Championship (WTC) and now rounded the success with the ODI World Cup in India.