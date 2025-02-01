As Delhi celebrated a dominating victory over Railways in the Ranji Trophy match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday (Feb 1), their coach, Sarandeep Singh, found himself at the centre of an overwhelming fan frenzy.

Advertisment

As he made his way towards the stadium exit, a wave of supporters rushed toward him, eager to capture the moment. Fans surrounded him, requesting selfies, autographs, and pictures with the mastermind behind Delhi’s triumph.

Despite the chaos, Sarandeep Singh obliged with a warm smile, embracing the love and admiration from the passionate crowd, making it a night to remember for both the team and its supporters.

Also Read: Kohli-mania hits Ranji Trophy as fans breach security to touch his feet – Watch



Advertisment

WION’s Jatin Verma caught up with Sarandeep Singh and the former India cricketer spoke about Delhi’s thumping win, the learning process for young players, and the significance of maintaining discipline on and off the field.

Singh was pleased with the team’s dominant display, particularly highlighting how their game has evolved. He acknowledged the presence of experienced players like Virat Kohli, who had a significant impact on the young squad.

“The boys were very confident, especially when Virat Kohli came in. His aura was totally different. It’s great to see him back after 12 years. The young players have learned so much from him, and every day during net sessions, he guided them on how to play disciplined cricket, which was evident in today’s match.”

Advertisment

On Virat’s commitment to domestic cricket

One of the key topics of discussion was Virat Kohli’s involvement in domestic cricket. Singh confirmed that Kohli remains committed to playing whenever his international schedule permits.

“Virat has said that whenever he gets an opportunity, he will definitely come and play. He loves domestic cricket, but his international commitments across all three formats make it difficult for him to participate regularly. Despite that, he made time to play for Delhi, and his presence has been invaluable.”

Singh also gave insights into Kohli’s training regime. “He always starts preparing early. Every day, he comes in at 8 AM, trains rigorously, and then goes for net sessions. His dedication and discipline set him apart from others.”

On Kohli’s recent form and mindset

With much discussion around Kohli’s form recently, Singh dismissed any concerns, reinforcing that the former India captain remains a top performer.

“At this stage of his career, where he has scored more than 27,000 runs across all formats of cricket, people should understand that the shots he gets dismissed on are also his scoring shots. There is no need to explain anything to him. He knows his game inside out and is mentally strong enough to overcome any rough patch. When he plays, the pressure is always on him, and every camera focuses on him. But he has been handling this pressure for over 15 years.”

Singh emphasised that his discussions with Kohli revolve around the mental aspect of the game rather than technical inputs. “We talk a lot about international cricket, his mindset, and how to stay in a good frame of mind. When you play at that level, the mental pressure is immense. But Virat is clear-headed, and that’s what makes him great.”

On Ayush Badoni, Shivam Sharma

The former Indian cricketer also spoke about the performances of young players like Shivam Sharma and Delhi’s captain Ayush Badoni, who have impressed this season.

“Shivam bowled really well today with good line and length. But he still needs to improve and be consistent throughout the season. Badoni is learning fast; he is one of the most talented boys we have. He has become a captain, and his performances show his potential. He played a brilliant knock and unfortunately missed out on a century, getting out on 99. But at this age, he has a lot to learn, and he is progressing rapidly.”

Praising the efforts of Delhi’s bowlers, Singh highlighted how they adapted to the conditions. “Navdeep Saini struggled initially but adjusted quickly, using the pitch conditions well. That’s the mark of a good player. Even today, our bowlers executed the plans well, which was crucial for our win.”

Kohli’s influence on young players

Singh underlined Kohli’s role in mentoring Delhi’s young cricketers, focusing on discipline and professionalism.

“When Virat arrived, we spoke to the players beforehand. He interacted with every player, emphasizing that discipline inside and outside the ground is key to consistent performances. That’s why he is a grandmaster of the game. Youngsters look up to him, not just for his cricketing skills but also for his disciplined lifestyle. His influence is immense, and that’s why he continues to deliver results,” he signed off.