Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer showed the ultimate teamsmanship as he sacrificed his well-deserved 100 to maximise the overall innings score. Iyer remained not out on 97 off 42 balls - hitting five fours and nine sixes in his innings as PBKS finished with 243/5 in their season opener against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday (Mar 25).

Iyer was on 91 runs with two overs remaining and him having the strike - the batter hit a four on the first ball of the penultimate over but then a single on every other ball meant he ended up on non-strike with one over left in the innings.

Shashank Singh, who was batting equally well, was on the strike with 22 off 10 balls. Shashank also made full use of opportunity given by his skipper and hit 23 runs in the last over with five fours, one double and a wide.

Shashank also revealed that Iyer had asked him to not worry about his hundred - "Let me be very honest - Shreyas, from ball one, said don't worry about my hundred," he told the presenters during innings break.

Shashank also finished at 44 not out off 16 balls with six fours and two sixes and was happy with his innings. He and Iyer added record 81 runs for the franchise for sixth wicket.

"Yes, it was a good cameo. But looking at Shreyas, that motivated me even more. I try and make sure I get the boundaries. When you go at that number, it's more likely that you'll not get a good hit. I know the shots I can back. I focus on my strengths rather than things which I can't do," he said.

Earlier, PBKS batter Priyansh Arya dazzled on his debut and scored 47 off just 23 balls as the team finished at 73/1 in the powerplay.