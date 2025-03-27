CSK vs RCB Match details: After winning in their opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) travel to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an all-South Indian battle on Friday (Mar 28).

CSK vs RCB Match Preview

The contest will see the winning side top the table early on, as momentum remains key in the IPL playoff race. Ahead of the clash between CSK and RCB, here are all the key details of the IPL 2025 contest, including match time and venue.

CSK vs RCB Head-to-Head Records

CSK and RCB have faced each other in 33 matches in IPL. Out of these 33 games, Bangalore have won 11 whereas Chennai have come out victorious on 21 occasion. 1 match ended without a result.

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction MyPlaying 11

Wicketkeepers: Jitesh Sharma, Phil Salt

Batters: Rachin Ravindra (captain), Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli (vice-captain

All-Rounder: Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Yash Dayal

3 Top Captain Or Vice-Captain Choices

1. Virat Kohli

Virat is in good form and struck a match-winning fifty against KKR. Secondly, he is the leading run-scorer against CSK in the IPL among active players.

2. Noor Ahmad

The pitch in Chennai is likely to be spin-friendly, which increases the chances of doing well for Noor Ahmad. Hence, he can be a good captain pick for CSK vs RCB Dream11 teams.

3. Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra is in red-hot form for last couple of years now. Along with that, he can also roll his arm over, which is where he can earn more points.

CSK vs RCB Fantasy Cricket Tips

Rahul Tripathi didn't have a great debut for CSK as he could only score 2 runs against MI. He is unlikely to make an impact against RCB as well.

CSK vs RCB Team Analysis

CSK: Chennai have stayed with the same DNA after the mega auctions as they continue to impress the pack of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni.

RCB: After major changes in the IPL 2025 mega auctions, RCB are building a team around youngsters. Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli should play a key role in the team's run.

MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Chepauk generally supports spinners. In the IPL, teams usually prefer chasing, and this trend is expected to persist. A total above 150 runs is considered competitive on this surface, and the dew is not anticipated to have much impact on the game.

Suggested playing 11 No. 2 for CSK vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: Rachin Ravindra, Rajat Patidar, Shivam Dube, Virat Kohli

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Sam Curran, Krunal Pandya (vice-captain)

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal

Match Prediction: Who Will Win CSK vs RCB?

Considering RCB have not won in Chennai since 2008, we back them and end the run and emerge victorious in the contest.

Disclaimer: The fantasy tips and facts expressed within this article are the author's personal opinions and WION does not promote or endorse any sort of betting activity. They do not reflect the views of WION. It is not a reflection of the actual points you might earn. WION does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.