The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to hold a meeting with skipper Rohit Sharma in the coming days as the selectors prepare for the next challenge post-ODI World Cup. Rohit, appointed as ODI and T20I captain in 2021, took over the reins of the Test side in 2022 and led India to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup in 2022 while also overseeing an unsuccessful bid to win the ODI World Cup where they lost in the final. Rohit has not represented India in the T20I format since November 2022 when India were beaten by England in the World Cup semis.

Rohit’s future in limbo

According to several reports, Rohit’s future in limited-overs is all but over as the selectors look to insert fresh blood into the national side. With Rohit almost 40 in the 2027 ODI World Cup, it is highly unlikely he will be available for selection in Africa in almost four years. The selectors are looking to move on from the aged players and looking to build a new fresh and younger squad. It is also likely that selectors are working on the process of appointing a new captain in the limited-overs format.

The sources also state that Rohit has conveyed to the Ajit Agarkar-led selectors panel his decision to stay away from the T20I format. He is fine with not being selected for the future series in the T20I format as the young guns like Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and others are waiting to make their mark. Officially Rohit is still the captain of the T20I side but could soon vacate his office to pave the way for the next generation.

Who next for captaincy?

Hardik Pandya remains the front-runner for the T20I captaincy post in case Rohit decides to step down while Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer also hold good interest. Bumrah captained India in the T20I series against Ireland in July while Shreyas was vice-captain when India faced South Africa in limited-overs format in October 2022, before the start of the T20 World Cup in Australia.