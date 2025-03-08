March 8th—International Women's Day. A day to celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements of women across the world. But what if we imagined a different kind of celebration this year? What if, for just one day, some of India's top cricketers had the power to lead the country? Players of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) women’s team were asked what they would do if they became Prime Minister for a day, and their answers were nothing short of spectacular!

Smriti Mandhana: "I'll take out the taxes." Smriti kicked things off with a bold statement. No taxes for one year. That’s the kind of decision that would make every citizen love their PM. "I think everyone will love me. The whole of India will love me. I’ll be the Prime Minister again and again!," she joked.

Shreyanka Patil: "I think there should be a national holiday for cricket." Much like International Yoga Day, Shreyanka envisions a Cricket Day where the entire country picks up a bat and ball and celebrates the sport that unites millions.

Kanika Ahuja: "If I become the Prime Minister, I'll steal all the money and run away to another country." A cheeky answer, of course, but let’s hope Kanika was just being playful!

Watch the full video here:

What would our Wonder Women do if they were made the Prime Minister of the country for a day? 😉



Some heartwarming, and some hilarious answers! Watch it only on @bigbasket_com presents RCB Bold Diaries. 😂#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #WPL2025 #SheIsBold pic.twitter.com/e4Q8JVYYQg — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) February 23, 2025

Prema Rawat: "I will give jobs to my friends who are unemployed." Prema seems to have a generous heart, thinking of all those who complain about unemployment.

Richa Ghosh: "What can you do in a day by becoming the Prime Minister?" Richa brought up a valid point—one day isn’t enough. But she said that everyone will get leaves.

Raghvi Bisht: "Probably sleep again." A classic answer. After all, being Prime Minister is exhausting!

Renuka Singh: "It takes time to understand the system, and people won’t even believe I’ve become PM!"

Sabbineni Meghana: "I’ll enjoy the luxury, sit in the PM’s chair, and just take in the moment!" Jagravi had the most relatable response. Who wouldn’t want to experience the power of that position, even for a day?

But amongst the jokes and lighthearted responses, there was one answer that stood out: "If I get to become the Prime Minister, I’ll do something for all the street animals."

In the midst of tax cuts and cricket holidays, Ekta Bisht turned her focus to a cause close to her heart.

And as the conversation wrapped up, Jagravi Pawar added, "I'll go home every day and eat dal and rice." Because at the end of the day, no matter how powerful or influential, we all find comfort in the simplest joys.