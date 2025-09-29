YouTube Premium Lite: Which services you will receive for Rs 89 per month?

YouTube, the world's largest video-hosting and sharing platform, has launched a new subscription model called Premium Lite. The company already offers a premium plan under which subscribers get advertisement-free videos bundled with a YouTube Music subscription. The new plan is similar but with some constraints.

Here's what is known about YouTube Premium Lite.

With YouTube Premium Lite, the Google-owned platform wants to expand into the Indian market. The company has a huge presence in India, but it wants to ramp up the subscriber base in the country.

YouTube Premium Lite will be priced at Rs 89 per month. Subscribers of this service will be able to watch ad-free videos in categories such as gaming, comedy, cooking, or learning.

However, the catch is that they will not get ad-free music content, music videos, and Shorts. They will also not be able to avail themselves of facilities like background video play and video downloads.

The service was launched in March in markets like the United States. The company had also been piloting a new subscription tier with select users in India, France, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

The company has allowed YouTube Premium holders to share theirsubscription with family members at a monthly fee of Rs 219. The Music Premium is available for Rs 149.

As of now, YouTube Premium is available for students at Rs 89, for individuals at Rs 149, and for families at Rs 299.

YouTube's subscriber base was 125 million in March.