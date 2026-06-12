Why SpaceX is worth $1.8 trillion?

When people think of SpaceX, they picture rockets, Falcon 9 boosters landing themselves, Starship launches, and Elon Musk's promises of Mars colonization. But the business actually paying SpaceX's bills, and the one underpinning its newly minted $1.8 trillion Nasdaq valuation, is something far less glamorous: satellite internet.

The Numbers Behind the Hype

In 2025, SpaceX generated $18.7 billion in total revenue. Of that, Starlink alone accounted for $11.4 billion, roughly 61 percent of the company's entire business. By comparison, SpaceX's rocket launch operations, including Falcon 9 and the Starship program, brought in about $4 billion, while a newer AI infrastructure segment contributed around $3 billion. Starlink isn't just the biggest revenue driver — it is also the only segment that consistently prints a profit. The division posted an operating profit of $4.4 billion in 2025, making it, as analysts have put it, the only SpaceX segment that prints consistent green on a GAAP basis.

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From Niche Service to Global Network

Starlink's growth has been staggering. The service now counts more than 10.3 million subscribers worldwide, spanning rural communities without reliable broadband, maritime and aviation connectivity contracts, government and military clients, and increasingly, mobile carriers using Starlink for direct-to-cell coverage. What began as a side project to fund Mars ambitions has become the financial engine of the entire company.

Why This Matters for the IPO Price Tag

SpaceX's rocket business, while technologically dominant, SpaceX launches the vast majority of all orbital payloads globally, operates on thin margins and requires constant reinvestment in next-generation vehicles like Starship. The AI infrastructure business is new and unproven at scale. That leaves Starlink as the segment investors can actually point to when justifying a $1.8 trillion price tag: a real, profitable, recurring-revenue business with a growing global subscriber base, similar in some ways to a telecom or broadband company but with a much larger total addressable market and far higher growth rates.

The Risk of Over-Reliance

But this concentration also creates risk. If Starlink's growth slows, due to increased competition from rivals like Amazon's Kuiper constellation, OneWeb, or new entrants from China and the EU, the rest of SpaceX's business may not be able to pick up the slack. Morningstar analysts have already questioned whether SpaceX's valuation is justified, with some fair value estimates landing as low as $800 billion to $1.1 trillion, far below the $1.8 trillion price investors paid at IPO. Much of that gap comes down to how much weight is placed on Starlink's ability to keep growing at its current pace.