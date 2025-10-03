Which country has the highest gold reserves? Where does India stand?

Amid geopolitical uncertainties, gold has become an investment instrument of choice for several investors. This is because when equity markets are weatheringglobal storms, gold tends to stay relatively stable. However, ever since Donald Trump became the President of the United States, and has been unsettling the global economy with his tariffs, the precious metal has experienced a sharp rally. In the calendaryear 2025, the yellow metal witnessed a rally of around 48 per cent.

Which country has the biggest gold reserve?

Since gold brings with it safety and liquidity, most central banks invest heavily in gold. Central banks hold one-fifth of all gold ever mined on the planet.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Central banks across the world held 36,359 tonnes of gold. The US holds most gold. Its central bank holds 8133.5 tonnes of precious metal.

Germany, one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world, holds 3350.3 tonnes. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) holds 2,814 tonnes of gold, followed by Italy and France with 2,451.8 tonnes and 2437 tonnes of gold respectively.

Where does India stand?

By August of this year, India was in the ninth spot as far as holding gold reserves is concerned. It has a gold reserve of 888 tonnes. With 846 tonnes, Japan is in the 10th spot.

Gold is a good investment option. However, experts believe that it should be treated as a hedge, not a jackpot.

The precious metal sees a massive rally during financial crises. The value of gold doubled between January 2008 and August 2011, when the world was grappling with the 2008 recession in the United States.