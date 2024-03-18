Venture Global LNG expands fleet and navigates challenges in LNG market

Venture Global LNG, headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, announced its acquisition of nine liquefied natural gas (LNG) transport vessels on Sunday, signaling a significant expansion of its capabilities in selling and shipping its own cargoes.

The move comes as Venture Global seeks to bolster its position in the LNG market, having already exported hundreds of cargoes since the commencement of liquefying gas for export in 2022 from its facility in Louisiana.

Since its inception, Venture Global has primarily relied on leased vessels from other companies for its shipping needs.

However, the acquisition of these nine vessels, to be built in South Korea with the first expected to be delivered later this year, marks a strategic shift towards greater ownership and control over its logistics operations.

Despite Venture Global's successful shipment of over 250 cargoes from its Calcasieu Pass plant, complaints have arisen from major energy companies holding long-term contracts.

These companies argue that they should have been given the opportunity to purchase these cargoes, prompting arbitration proceedings and regulatory scrutiny.

Addressing concerns about the delayed full commercial operations of the Calcasieu Pass plant due to equipment malfunctions, CEO Mike Sabel reassured reporters that repairs were progressing well. He expressed hope that the commissioning process would be completed by the end of the year.

The inability of the Calcasieu Pass plant to achieve full commercial operation has resulted in significant revenue losses for contracted customers such as BP, Shell, and Repsol.

These companies have raised objections and sought regulatory intervention to ensure transparency in the plant's startup process.

Venture Global's expansion efforts also extend beyond its existing operations in Louisiana. The company has secured a long-term deal for the use of an import terminal in Europe, further solidifying its presence in the global LNG supply chain.

Looking ahead, Venture Global aims to commence production at the second phase of the Calcasieu Pass plant by 2026, pending regulatory approval.

With plans for additional projects, including one in Plaquemines, Louisiana, the company is poised to surpass industry giants like Shell, BP, and Exxon in LNG capacity.

Despite challenges such as the temporary pause on new LNG project approvals by the US government, Venture Global remains optimistic about its future prospects.

CEO Mike Sabel emphasised the company's readiness to explore opportunities for liquefaction facilities outside the US if necessary, while also highlighting the current increase in demand for LNG cargoes from Europe.

Furthermore, Sabel reiterated the company's stance on independence, stating that Venture Global is not seeking mergers or partnerships.

With financial stability and a focus on continued expansion, Venture Global remains steadfast in its pursuit of growth in the LNG market.