US job openings sink to over-2-year low, labour market remains tight

The recent job opening data indicates that the state of the U.S. economy remains concerning. This poses a significant challenge for the Biden administration, which has been actively seeking ways to revitalize the struggling economy.

According to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report cited by Reuters, job openings, which serve as a gauge of labor demand, experienced a decline of 34,000, settling at 9.582 million by the end of June. This figure marks the lowest level since April 2021, falling short of economists' prediction, which anticipated 9.610 million job opportunities.

During the month of June, job postings in the United States reached their lowest point in over two years. However, these numbers still reflect conditions typical of a tightly competitive labor market, potentially influencing the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain current interest rates.

Reduced job transitions may impact inflation positively

Labor Department data released on Tuesday reveals a declining sense of confidence among workers in the labor market, as resignations experienced their most significant drop since April 2020. The decreasing trend in people transitioning between occupations indicates a potential positive impact on slower wage growth and, eventually, reduced overall inflation.

Reuters cited Eugenio Aleman, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida, who stated, "While today's report discusses data from June, this continued strength in the labor market is likely to keep Fed officials hawkish."

In the wake of last month's reports highlighting a substantial decline in inflation during June, the JOLTS survey has further reinforced the notion that the economy is on a trajectory toward the Federal Reserve's "soft landing," as opposed to a recession. The Federal Reserve has raised its policy rate by 525 basis points since March 2022, including the most recent increase last week.

Despite prevailing opinions among analysts that additional rate hikes are unlikely in the current phase of tightening, the trajectory will heavily depend on upcoming job and inflation data.

Mixed sector trends emerge

Furthermore, hiring experienced a decline of 326,000, reaching a low of 5.905 million—marking the lowest point since February 2021. This drop led to a reduction in the hiring rate to 3.8 percent, the lowest recorded since the initial wave of the pandemic, down from 4.0 percent in May.

In a shift across industries, healthcare and social support saw a notable increase of 136,000 job opportunities, while vacancies in state and local government expanded by 62,000, excluding education roles.

Conversely, sectors such as transportation, warehousing, and utilities saw a decrease of 78,000 available positions, likely attributed to the alleviation of supply chain bottlenecks. A reduction of 29,000 unfilled positions occurred in state and local government education, coupled with a decrease of 21,000 federal government vacancies. The unemployment rate held steady at 5.8 percent in June.

