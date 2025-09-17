/US Fed announces first rate cut in nine months amid slower job growth and economic uncertainty

The US Federal Reserve decided to reduce interest rates for the first time in 2025 on Wednesday (September 17), responding to signs of a cooling job market and potential risks to employment. The rate cut, set at 25 basis points, brings the benchmark lending rate to a range between 4.0% and 4.25%, with the central bank signaling two additional cuts before the end of the year.

The vote was split, with the only dissent coming from newly appointed Fed Governor Stephen Miran. Miran, who previously served as an economic adviser to President Donald Trump, pushed for a larger reduction of 50 basis points. The other members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted in favor of the smaller cut. This meeting marked Miran’s first decision as a voting member, following his swift Senate confirmation earlier in the week. His appointment was notable, as he was named to replace another official who retired early, with many observers highlighting the political implications of his role.

The Fed's decision reflects the difficult balancing act policymakers face: supporting the labor market while managing inflation risks. Although inflation remains above the central bank's 2% target, the economic indicators point to a deceleration in job growth, prompting the Fed to prioritize employment concerns.

In its statement, the Fed acknowledged that risks to the labor market had increased, noting a slowdown in job creation and a slight uptick in the unemployment rate, though it still remains low. Despite inflationary pressures, the central bank emphasized the importance of boosting the economy and providing more support for the workforce.

Additionally, the Fed raised its 2025 economic growth projection from 1.4% to 1.6%, but made no revisions to its inflation or unemployment forecasts. The move comes amid continuing political pressure, particularly from President Trump, who has consistently urged the Fed to cut rates further to stimulate the economy. The political influence on the Fed has drawn criticism, especially with Miran’s proximity to the Trump administration. Miran’s appointment, along with the ongoing legal dispute surrounding the ousting of Fed Governor Lisa Cook, has raised concerns among some economists about the Fed’s independence.