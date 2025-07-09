UK faces new price pressures as shipping costs surge

The UK is facing a fresh wave of inflationary pressures, as the cost of shipping goods, particularly from China, has surged sharply in recent months. Shipping rates for a 40-foot container from China to the UK have spiked by about 60 per cent over the past three months, reaching $3,305, according to shipping analytics company Xeneta. This rise follows a similar trend seen in maritime consultancy Drewry’s weekly shipping gauge, which also recorded significant cost increases. The surge in shipping rates is largely driven by demand from US businesses rushing to import goods before new tariff hikes imposed by President Donald Trump take effect.

This recent surge in demand has absorbed available shipping capacity, pushing up costs for other trade routes, including those to the UK and mainland Europe. While the shipping industry has not yet returned to the exorbitant levels seen post-pandemic, economists warn that these cost increases could put further strain on UK retailers and consumers alike.

Inflation outlook complicated by shipping costs

The rising shipping costs come at a time when UK inflation has been higher than expected, with the Bank of England aiming to bring down interest rates. These increased logistics expenses threaten to complicate the central bank’s plan. The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has highlighted how inflated freight prices are exacerbating already thin profit margins for UK retailers. In a competitive, low-margin market, these rising logistics costs are expected to be passed on to consumers, pushing up retail prices.

Economists estimate that the higher shipping costs could add as much as 0.3 percentage points to the UK’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the third quarter of 2025, bringing inflation to around 3.6 per cent. While some analysts believe that the shipping cost increases may be temporary and linked to changes in US trade policies, UK businesses, already facing higher payroll taxes, minimum wage increases, and reduced profits, are unlikely to absorb these added expenses without adjusting prices.

Retail and manufacturing sectors face squeeze

The sectors most vulnerable to these shipping cost increases are retail and manufacturing. UK retailers, particularly supermarkets and e-commerce giants, rely heavily on imports from Asia, making them particularly sensitive to rising logistics costs. Tesco reported a 6 per cent increase in logistics costs in its 2024 earnings report, while economists warned that persistent supply chain pressures could negatively impact future profits. Similarly, UK manufacturers like Rolls-Royce, which depend on global supply chains, are also feeling the pressure from higher shipping and input costs.