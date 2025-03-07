Over the past decade, the workplace has undergone a remarkable transformation in fostering gender diversity. While significant strides have been made in increasing opportunities and leadership representation for women, achieving true inclusion remains an ongoing endeavour requiring continuous effort, commitment, and action. From breaking long-standing barriers to actively accelerating gender equity, the journey is far from over. As industries evolve—particularly in technology, aerospace, automotive, and healthcare—ensuring women's full participation is no longer merely a matter of fairness but a strategic imperative for innovation and progress.

Reflections on the past decade

Over the years, we have witnessed increased awareness and action concerning gender diversity. Many organisations have implemented policies to address wage gaps, enhance parental leave, and establish leadership pathways for women. Representation at senior levels has improved, though it still falls short of parity. Women now hold more executive roles than ever before, but in industries like technology, they remain significantly underrepresented. In the global tech workforce, women constitute only 25-30 per cent, with even fewer holding leadership positions. The challenges persist, but the conversation has shifted from ‘why’ gender equity matters to 'how' we can achieve it.

Despite progress, women continue to encounter systemic challenges in the workplace. Gender bias—both conscious and unconscious—still impacts hiring, promotions, and pay equity. Women in male-dominated fields, such as STEM and executive leadership, often struggle with a lack of mentorship, sponsorship, and visibility. In the tech sector, where emerging fields like AI, cybersecurity, and infrastructure engineering are shaping the future, the gender gap is particularly pronounced. Women are more represented in user-experience design and product management but significantly underrepresented in areas such as back-end development and AI research.

Furthermore, cultural and societal norms continue to influence career trajectories. The expectation that women balance work and caregiving responsibilities often leads to career interruptions, impacting long-term advancement. While remote work and flexible policies have improved conditions for many, they have also unveiled new challenges, such as the increased burden of unpaid domestic labour.

Action-oriented discussion: Accelerating gender equity

To drive change, we must move beyond conversations and implement tangible actions that cultivate an inclusive workplace culture. Companies, industries, and individuals all have a crucial role to play in accelerating gender equity.

Encouraging girls to pursue STEM careers from an early age is critical. Programs that expose young women to engineering, coding, and AI through hands-on projects can ignite their interest and build confidence. Mentorship and sponsorship programs within organisations are also essential to help women navigate career progression, build networks, and gain access to leadership opportunities. Concurrently, workplace culture plays a pivotal role in retaining and advancing women. Organisations must foster environments where women feel valued, supported, and empowered. This includes implementing policies that promote equal pay, ensuring equitable access to high-visibility projects, and addressing bias in performance evaluations.

Employee resource groups (ERGs) and leadership training programs specifically designed for women can also provide necessary support and advocacy.

Diversity in leadership fosters innovation and drives business success. Companies must commit to increasing the representation of women in decision-making roles by setting measurable diversity goals, ensuring fair hiring and promotion practices, and supporting women leaders through executive coaching and board mentorship programs. Additionally, technology can be a powerful enabler of gender equity. AI-driven analytics can help organisations track diversity metrics, identify biases in hiring and promotions, and ensure equitable pay structures. By leveraging data-driven insights, businesses can proactively address gaps and create more transparent, fair workplace policies.

Women in top management of global technology companies are particularly conspicuous by their absence. Although a third of the workforce is female, that percentage plummets in leadership positions. Women hold only 10% of tech startup leadership positions, for instance. This isn’t due to a lack of interest or talent but rather a deficit of opportunities to develop specific skills.

The evolution of women in the workplace over the last decade has been significant, but the work is far from complete. Achieving gender equity requires collective action from individuals, businesses, and society at large. By expanding opportunities, dismantling barriers, and fostering inclusive cultures, we can create a world where every woman has the chance to succeed and contribute fully to the workforce.

The future of work is diverse, and women are essential to shaping that future. The time to accelerate action is now!

{Author is Anindita Ranjan, INDIA Director, People & Organisation Partner, DASSAULT SYSTEMES}