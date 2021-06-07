Sensex jumps 228 points, Nifty ends above 15,750 led by IT, banks

The domestic stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty ended higher Monday boosted by a rally in IT, banks, auto and FMCG sectors.

S&P BSE Sensex hit the day's high of 52,379 while the Nifty50 touched a record peak of 15,773. While the indices came off highs mildly, they still managed to end about 0.4 per cent higher. By the close, the Sensex index was at 52,328.5 levels, up 228 points and the Nifty50 was at 15,751.6 levels, up 81 points.

Global markets

World shares were range-bound on Monday as markets digested Friday’s disappointing US jobs report and a global tax deal between the G7 group of countries, while also looking ahead to inflation data due this week.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.05 per cent, Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.3 per cent, while Taiwan stocks lost 0.4 per cent. Chinese blue chips were also off 0.1 per cent.

In Europe, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat in early deals.

(With inputs from Reuters)