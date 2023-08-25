RBI MPC meeting minutes reveal resurfacing inflation concerns

With retail inflation rising again in July-August due to a surge in vegetable prices, the Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting council emphasized the importance of closely monitoring the situation given the danger of El Nino and uneven rainfall.

The Monetary Policy Council (MPC) observed in its assessment that, while monsoon and kharif sowing progress have improved significantly in July, the impact of the uneven rainfall distribution requires close monitoring.

In July, retail inflation in India reached a 15-month high of 7.44 percent. Food inflation, which accounts for over half of total consumer price inflation, has accelerated to 11.51 percent, the highest level since April 2020.

"While the vegetable price shocks are expected to be quickly corrected with the arrival of fresh crops, there are risks to the food and overall inflation outlook from El Nino conditions, volatile global food prices, and skewed monsoon distribution—all of which warrant close monitoring," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at a recent Monetary Policy Committee meeting, cited by The Economics Times.

The MPC, which consists of three members from the central bank and a comparable number of external members, convened on August 8–10 and unanimously decided to keep the benchmark repurchase rate (repo) at 6.50 percent.

The RBI boosted its inflation prediction for the current fiscal year ending March 2024 to 5.4 percent from 5.1 percent before, citing food price pressures. Inflation was 6.2 percent in the July–September quarter, much higher than the 5.2 percent predicted before.

"Given the likely short-term nature of the vegetable price shocks, monetary policy can look through the first-round impact of fleeting shocks on headline inflation," Das explained.

Furthermore, the destabilization of the international inflation environment as a result of geopolitical developments was recognized by RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra. "Additionally, India is dealing with an onslaught of overlapping localised supply shocks, which is causing price-sensitive food items in the CPI to spike and push up headline inflation," he added.

