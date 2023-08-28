PM Narendra Modi appeals for “mutual trust,” hits at China during an investment pitch

In an investment pitch on Sunday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for “mutual trust” and “democratic values,” while speaking of supply chain disruptions during the Covid19 pandemic, indirectly pointing at China, The Times of India reported.

The PM claimed that the pandemic had brought about permanent changes without specifically referring to China. While he addressed the B20 meet with industry leaders, he pointed out that a market can only be profitable when the interests of producers and consumers are balanced. He further emphasised that the same is true for countries, saying that nations cannot be treated solely as markets.

“It will harm even the producing countries sooner or later. Making everyone equal partners in progress is the way forward,” The Times of India quoted him as saying.

The declaration, which was made a few days after Modi’s meeting with Xi Jinping on the margins of the BRICS conference in Johannesburg, indicates India’s unease with its neighbour amid rising tensions at the frontiers. As businesses want to diversify their manufacturing bases and lessen their reliance on China, India has recently tried to present itself as an appealing investment destination.

Modi also warned that it might result in a new form of colonialism given that China holds a large quantity of vital minerals all over the world. “If our focus is self-centred, then it will neither benefit ourselves nor the world. We are experiencing this challenge in critical minerals, rare earth. These are available in large quantities in some places and are missing in other places. But the entire mankind needs it. Those who have it and do not see it as a global responsibility, then it will promote a new model of colonialism,” he said.

He advocated for taking an “integrated approach” to cryptocurrencies, a topic that India has prioritised highly for the G20 leaders’ conference taking place next month. He also touched upon the need for a global framework which would cater to the interests of all stakeholders.

Modi raised issues about artificial intelligence as well, saying that AI is generating a lot of excitement around the world, but there are also some ethical questions to be addressed. These have to do with retraining and skilling, algorithm bias, and how it affects society. In order to discover a solution, Modi maintained that governments and the international business community must make sure that ethical AI receives the proper attention.