NHAI to give Rs 1000 for reporting dirty toilets | Rules of scheme revealed

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has reportedlylaunched a new scheme to promote cleanliness at public toilets at toll plazas. NHAI has promised a reward of Rs 1,000 for those who spot dirty toilets and report them. The money will be credited to their FASTag accounts.

Till when is the scheme valid?

The scheme is valid till October 31, 2025, across all of India's national highways.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Those who want to claim the reward of Rs 1000 will have to download theRajmargyatra app. They will be required to take geo-tagged photos of dirty toilets at toll plazas under the jurisdiction of the National Highways Authority of India. The photos must also have the time stamp.

They will have to submittheir names, mobile phones, and Vehicle Registration Numbers (VRN) on the application. The money will be credited to the person's FASTag account.

One VRN is eligible to get Rs 1000 only once.

What are the rules for the National Highways Authority of India's toilet scheme?

Toilets maintained by NHAI are only covered under the scheme.

Here are the key points about the reward scheme for VRNs (Volunteer Reporter Numbers) reporting toilet facilities through the Rajmargyatra app:

- Each VRN gets a Rs 1,000 reward once for the entire scheme duration.

- Reward for reporting a toilet facility is given only once per day.

- If multiple users report the same toilet, only the first valid image captured through the app gets considered for the reward.

- Image Criteria: Images must be: Captured via the Rajmargyatra app; not manipulated, duplicated, dated, or previously reported.