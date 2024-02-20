Microsoft commits $2.1 billion to boost AI and cloud infrastructure in Spain

Microsoft, the US software giant, is set to embark on a groundbreaking initiative in Spain, injecting $2.1 billion into the expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure over the next two years.

Brad Smith, Microsoft's Vice Chair and President, revealed this ambitious plan on the social media platform X.

This move follows Microsoft's recent announcement of a 3.2 billion euros ($3.45 billion) investment in AI in Germany, solidifying its position as a major player in Europe's tech landscape.

At the core of Microsoft's investment lies a vision to spearhead Spain's digital transformation journey.

Beyond merely enhancing cloud and AI capabilities, this initiative seeks to foster a culture of innovation and digital literacy across the nation.

By infusing funds into Spain's tech infrastructure, Microsoft aims to empower businesses, public administrations, and individuals alike, paving the way for a future driven by cutting-edge technology and responsible AI deployment.

Brad Smith's announcement on X resonates with Microsoft's longstanding relationship with Spain, spanning over 37 years.

He emphasised that the investment signifies more than just financial support; it embodies Microsoft's dedication to Spain's security, development, and digital progress.

According to reports, Microsoft's monumental investment in Spain's AI and cloud sectors transcends national borders, signalling a broader shift in Europe's tech landscape.

As AI and cloud technologies emerge as linchpins of future economies, Microsoft's initiative is poised to fuel innovation and inspire similar advancements across the continent.

By establishing Spain as a pivotal hub for digital innovation, Microsoft aims to catalyse progress in security, development, and digital transformation across government, business, and society.