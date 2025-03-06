There’s something undeniably fierce about a woman who has had enough about waiting. That kind of energy is what defines International Women’s Day 2025, with the theme ‘Accelerate Action’ challenging us to stop inching forward and start making bold, decisive moves, both personally and professionally. In an evolving workplace, women are reshaping leadership, driving innovation, and redefining success. Yet, challenges remain—unconscious biases, lack of representation at the top, and the ongoing battle of self-advocacy.

Having navigated the worlds of technology, consulting, and business leadership, I have seen how the right mindset, strong mentorship, and strategic action can help in addressing these challenges, and achieving aspirations and ambitions.

The power of mentorship

Mentorship has been one of the most transformative forces in my career so far. A strong network of mentors and sponsors accelerates growth, builds confidence, and provides the guidance needed to break through the proverbial ‘glass-ceilings’ that might otherwise seem impenetrable.

When I transitioned from McKinsey to InMobi, stepping into leadership roles within a rapidly scaling tech company, I leaned on mentors who had walked this road before me. Their insights on decision-making, stakeholder management, and personal branding helped me navigate unfamiliar challenges with confidence.

Understanding how critical mentorship is for career advancement, I involved myself in multiple women leadership initiatives. I worked with InMobi’s People and Culture team to launch Winspire in 2020. This structured six-month program pairs women professionals with senior leaders, giving them access to advisors who provide guidance, support, and real opportunities. I am an active contributor to Coffee Conversations, a quarterly initiative where employees of InMobi—especially women—can connect with me directly for honest conversations, problem-solving, and career guidance.

Going beyond InMobi, I have been a shadow mentor for the Vedica Scholars Programme for Women, which helps women MBA students shadow a senior women leader in the work environment and learn from them over a 6-week program.

Mentorship isn’t just about receiving advice; it’s about having someone who actively supports you when critical decisions are being made. Women need sponsors who will advocate for them in pivotal moments—whether it’s securing a promotion, leading a high-impact project, or stepping into a leadership role. Finding those allies can be a career-defining move.

Stepping out of comfort zones

Career growth often comes from stepping outside your comfort zone into unfamiliar territory—whether it’s switching industries, taking on a new business function, or managing a global team. Pushing boundaries builds resilience, sharpens leadership skills, and fosters long-term success. When I transitioned from consulting to ad tech, I had to quickly unlearn and relearn, adapting at a rapid pace—an experience that significantly shaped my leadership style and strategic thinking.

Speaking up and making yourself heard is crucial for career growth. Early on, I learned that doing great work alone isn’t enough—you have to advocate for yourself. Many women hesitate to voice their opinions, but leadership is about presence. Whether in team meetings, strategy sessions, or high-stakes discussions, having a strong voice establishes credibility and influence.

I am strong believer in the vision of LeanIn.Org for empowering women with aspirations and ambitions, to achieve holistic growth. It is very important for them to have a space to be heard, share perspectives, learn from life experiences, and commit to support each other. Hence, few months back, I, along with some other like-minded women, have started a Lean In Circle in Bengaluru.

Building a culture of empathy

Women bring unique and invaluable strengths to the workplace—empathy, collaboration, and an innate ability to foster inclusive environments. These aren’t just ‘soft skills’— they are business imperatives that fuel innovation and drive performance.

Empathy is a powerful competitive edge for women leaders, enabling them to deeply understand customer needs and build meaningful relationships with stakeholders. In industries like ad tech, where user engagement is critical, this emotional intelligence directly translates into business success. Beyond that, women-led teams often foster inclusive and safe spaces, creating environments of openness, psychological safety, and collaboration—key drivers of creativity and problem-solving. Additionally, the ability to juggle multiple responsibilities makes women exceptional at prioritisation and execution, crucial skills in fast-paced industries. At InMobi, I have supported the #SheIsBack program, a one-of-a-kind initiative to help women who are on a career break, to get back into the workforce.

However, achieving true gender equity requires more than individual effort; it demands systemic change. Organisations must go beyond surface-level diversity initiatives and actively invest in the advancement of women leaders. This means rethinking hiring and promotion criteria to ensure leadership opportunities are based on impact rather than just tenure or visibility. It also requires developing strong women’s leadership programs, to cultivate a robust pipeline of future leaders. Equally important is encouraging male ally-ship, recognising that gender diversity isn’t solely a women’s issue—it’s a collective responsibility that demands advocacy and action from all leaders to drive meaningful, lasting change.

{Author is Vasuta Agarwal, Chief Business Officer, Consumer and Performance Advertising, InMobi}