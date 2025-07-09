Jeff Bezos sells $665 million in Amazon stock as part of ongoing divestment plan

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former chief executive officer of Amazon, has sold nearly 3 million shares of the e-commerce giant, valued at approximately $665.8 million, according to a regulatory filing made public on July 8. This sale, executed over two days in July, is part of a broader, pre-planned strategy to offload up to 25 million Amazon shares by May 2026. This latest move adds to a series of stock sales that Bezos has carried out in recent months. In June, he sold another $736.7 million worth of Amazon shares. Despite offloading a significant portion of his holdings, Bezos retains more than 900 million shares, which are valued at nearly $200 billion. Bezos, who stepped down as Amazon’s CEO in 2021, continues to serve as the company’s executive chair.

Funding personal ventures and philanthropy

The ongoing sales are part of Bezos’s broader effort to diversify his wealth and fund various personal and philanthropic ventures. Bezos has been using the proceeds from these stock sales to support initiatives such as his space venture, Blue Origin, and his philanthropic endeavours, including the Bezos Day One Fund and the Bezos Earth Fund. The timing of these transactions coincides with significant personal milestones, including his $50 million wedding to Lauren Sanchez in Venice, Italy, which brought together an A-list guest list, including Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

While the timing of these sales is drawing attention, it is not out of character for Bezos, who has been reducing his stake in Amazon over the years. These sales are part of a larger financial strategy and are unlikely to affect his influence over Amazon, where he remains the largest individual shareholder.

Amazon’s stock showing strong momentum