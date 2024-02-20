Indian farmers reject government's offer of five-year minimum support price contracts

With discontent persisting among India's farming community, farmers' unions have rejected the Indian government's proposal for five-year contracts guaranteeing minimum support prices (MSPs).

According to Reuters, the rejection, voiced by one of the leaders in a video circulated on social media, highlights the persistent standoff between the farmers and the government, despite recent attempts at negotiation and resolution.

Trade Minister Piyush Goyal disclosed the government's offer of assured support prices for pulses, corn, and cotton, aiming to resolve the ongoing deadlock with protesting farmers.

Goyal's announcement came after prolonged talks following confrontations between security forces and demonstrators, highlighting the significance of addressing the farmers' demands, particularly ahead of the looming general election.

Despite the government's effort to break the standoff, farmers remain adamant in their demands for higher prices supported by legislation across nearly two dozen crops.

Goyal's proposal included the provision of five-year contracts for MSPs to farmers diversifying their crops, including cotton, pigeon peas, black matpe, red lentils, and corn.

Reuters cited Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent figure among the farmers' unions, who confirmed the rejection of the government's offer, citing the failure to reach consensus among the unions.

Analysts opine that the government's response falls short of addressing the core demands of farmers, notably the legal guarantee for MSPs, raising concerns about the sincerity of its efforts.

Some analysts have criticised the government's approach, suggesting that it has overlooked the fundamental demands of farmers.

Moreover, experts argue that diversifying crops, particularly towards pulses, could alleviate pressures on water resources and reduce reliance on imports, thereby offering long-term benefits.

The ongoing standoff has witnessed confrontations between farmers and law enforcement authorities, with tear gas and barricades employed to thwart the farmers' march towards New Delhi.