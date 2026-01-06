/Hyundai Motor Group announces to roll out humanoid robots in US factories from 2028: Here's why

Hyundai Motor Group announced it to roll out human-like robots in its factories from 2028. The announcement comes while showing off Atlas, a humanoid robot developed by Boston Dynamics, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Monday. It is the development to come in the race of the new technology used by different giant firms.

Hyundai stated that it "plans to integrate Atlas across its global network", along with a plant in the US state of Georgia that was part of a massive immigration raid in 2025. Firms like Amazon, Tesla, and Chinese car-making giant BYD said that they will use humanoid robots in their operations.

Hyundai confirmed that the Atlas robots will gradually take on more tasks. The firm owns a majority of its stake in Boston Dynamics, the technology company prominent for Spot, the robot dog. It is also being developed to work alongside people and autonomously manage machines, according to a report in the BBC.

The company said the robots are expected to reduce physical stress on workers, take on hazardous duties and support the broader adoption of robotic technology. The company did not disclose how many robots would be rolled out initially or the cost of the initiative.

Addressing concerns at CES, Hyundai vice chairman Jaehoon Chang said fears about robots replacing human jobs were understandable, but stressed that people would still be required for tasks such as training and supervising the machines, Reuters reported.

Hyundai’s workers are detained

The announcement follows Hyundai’s statement in 2025 that it would invest more than $20 billion (£15.5 billion) in the United States, aligning with President Donald Trump’s push to expand domestic manufacturing. It also said that the investment would include boosting vehicle production in the US and funding advances in autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. Tesla, led by Elon Musk, has also poured significant resources into its humanoid robot project, Optimus.

Hyundai’s Georgia battery plant, run jointly with electronics major LG, is among its most important US facilities. In September 2025, US immigration authorities raided the site and detained hundreds of workers, including at least 300 South Korean nationals, resulting in outrage in South Korea.