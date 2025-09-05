GST reforms 2025: Will you be asked to pay more for flights booked before September 22?

The GST Council approved on Wednesday structural reformsin the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, eliminating the 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs. The goods and services in these two slabs have been moved to the 5 per cent and 18 per cent slabs, in an attempt to boost domestic consumption by providing more disposable money to the masses.

The GST Council has also decided to increase the GST on premium air travel, including premium economy and business class flight tickets. These tickets are taxed at 12 per cent. However, after September 22, the ticketswill be taxed at 18 per cent. The government hasn't changed the tax levy on domesticair travel, which attracts a 5 per cent GST.

But what would happen if you have to travel after September 22?

Chartered Accountant Deep Koradia told Economic Times that under the GST law, the time of supply in case of services in any of the two events out of three as listed below, falls before the date of change in rate, then the old rate will be applicable. These three events are: date of invoice, date of payment, and date of service provided.

The Finance Ministry explained the scenario on September 3 through an advisory. It said that the time of supply of any good or service is the date of receipt of payment or the date of the issuance of the invoice – whichever is earlier. If the payment isn't received, the time of supply shall be the date of receipt of payment.

So if a person has booked air tickets before September 22, 2025, and has fully paid the amount, the old GST rate of 12 per cent will apply. Even if the person's date of travelling is after the implementation of the new GST rates, she will not be required to pay the difference in tax amount.

"Passengers who book and pay before the rate change will continue to enjoy the existing rates, ensuring fairness and avoiding last-minute surprises," Liberatha Kallat, CMD, DreamFolks, told ET.

What about cancellations?