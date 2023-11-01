Global Markets Roundup | Markets await US Fed's monetary policy decision today

Asian stock markets kicked off the day with a positive note, opening in the green, while U.S. stocks faced losses for the third consecutive month. Oil prices made a marginal climb, and the price of gold dropped below $2,000 per ounce. These market dynamics set the stage for a day filled with economic activity and events to watch closely.

One of the key cues to keep an eye on today is the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision. The Federal Reserve is concluding its two-day monetary policy meeting, and the prevailing expectation in the markets is that the central bank will maintain the status quo by keeping interest rates unchanged.

In the Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 Index opened with a significant rise of over 2 per cent, indicating strong early trading activity. South Korea's KOSPI also opened nearly 1 per cent higher. In contrast, Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks opened relatively flat.

In the U.S., the situation is a bit different. U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday, regaining some lost ground after a challenging month. However, it's important to note that U.S. stocks posted losses for the third straight month, which is a concerning trend in the financial markets.

The oil market saw a slight uptick in prices during early Asian trading hours. This increase comes as the market closely monitors the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas conflict. It's essential to remember that the trajectory of interest rates plays a critical role in the oil market. Interest rate hikes, aimed at curbing inflation, have the potential to slow down economic growth and reduce oil demand. Conversely, rate cuts, which are intended to stimulate spending, could increase oil consumption.

Meanwhile, the price of gold witnessed a decline, falling below the $2,000 per ounce mark. This drop followed a significant rally of over 8 per cent in the previous week. The primary reason for this decline is the anticipation of higher interest rates for a more extended period, which is impacting the demand for non-yielding assets like gold. Additionally, the strengthening U.S. dollar is contributing to the downward pressure on gold prices.