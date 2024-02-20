Germany teeters on the brink: Recession looms as Europe's economic engine sputters

Germany, the powerhouse of Europe's economy, is currently navigating through turbulent economic waters. In its latest report, the Bundesbank has sounded the alarm of a looming recession.

According to the bank, Germany's external demand is weakening; consumers are exercising caution, and soaring borrowing costs hinder domestic investment. Since the onset of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Germany has experienced four consecutive quarters of stagnant or negative growth, posing significant challenges to the broader Eurozone economy.

Critics are raising concerns about the sustainability of Germany's economic model, particularly its heavy reliance on energy-intensive industries. The government, however, contends that the current downturn results from various factors, including heightened energy costs, weakened Chinese demand, and rapid inflation. Nonetheless, foreign industrial demand is declining, exacerbating the strain on Germany's economy.

Following the European Central Bank's decision to increase interest rates, the rise in financing costs has further dampened investment prospects in Germany.

Despite these challenges, the Bundesbank expects a minimal deterioration in the country's labour market, which has historically shown resilience during economic downturns.