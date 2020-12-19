German court allows Tesla to partially clear forest for a new factory

A German court on Friday ruled in favour of Elon Musk’s Tesla to partially clear forested land to build a manufacturing site near Berlin.

Earlier, environmentalists had criticised the company’s plans to clear the forest, claiming that the move could endanger hibernating reptiles in the area.

Activists had gone to court in the eastern city of Frankfurt an der Oder to prevent the company from clearing the land.

When the case was being studied by a regional court, the razing plans remained at halt. The Berlin-Brandenburg Higher Administrative Court on Friday said that it would ban the razing of forested area by Tesla in the regions of the site, giving a nod to activists

The court added that further stoppage of razing could not be justified. Tesla has not addressed the ruling so far.

Essential workers

In a first, Tesla factory workers based in California will be counted as 'essential workers' and will be exempted from new coronavirus restrictions in the state.

The decision has been taken as the state is inching towards new coronavirus restrictions, which will be initiated from this weekend. The authorities let the Tesla workers be exempted as earlier Elon Musk had argued that manufacturing is listed as an essential workforce.

"The limited stay-at-home order does not apply to employees deemed essential workers — manufacturing is listed as an essential workforce," said California's Department of Public Health, specifying in particular transport products and equipment.

The exemption has been granted on the condition that Musk's factories will ensure all necessary health guidelines and will make sure the employees are provided all the basic precautions and facilities needed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.