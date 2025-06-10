From free ride to $2.32 billion: Breaking down the cost of India’s human space missions

India's journey into human spaceflight has evolved dramatically, from a symbolic, Soviet-sponsored flight in 1984 to a $2.32 billion homegrown programme that now includes ambitions of a national space station.

In 1984, Wing Commander Rakesh Sharmamade history by becoming the first Indian in space. He flew aboard the Soviet Soyuz T-11 under the USSR’s Interkosmos programme, which fully funded the mission as part of its diplomatic-scientific outreach. India contributed scientific experiments and personnel but made no direct financial payment.

But times have changed. India is now investing heavily in its own human spaceflight infrastructure funding missions, purchasing seats on private spacecraft, and planning a long-term presence in low Earth orbit.

What India has spent on human spaceflight?

India’s expenditure on spaceflight missions has grown significantly, with major costs associated with the indigenous Gaganyaan programmeand the purchase of a commercial seat aboard a SpaceX-operated mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

As per an interview by ISRO Chairman V. Narayananwith science journalist Pallava Bagla, India paid $60–70 million (₹500–550 crore)to book a seat for Group Captain Shubhanshu Shuklaaboard the Axiom-4 mission.

This covered astronaut training, launch services via SpaceX, and a two-week ISS stay.

Meanwhile, the flagship Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme, originally approved with a budget of ₹10,000 crore ($1.1 billion), has now been revised to ₹20,193 crore ($2.32 billion).

According to a written reply by Minister Jitendra Singhin Parliament on 13 February 2025 as reported by Reuters, the programme will now include eight missions, two crewed and six uncrewed.

Here is a breakdown of known and estimated costs:

Mission Year Estimated cost Description Rakesh Sharma (Soyuz T-11) 1984 $0 USSR-funded; no direct Indian expenditure Shubhanshu Shukla (Ax-4) 2025 $60–70 million (₹500–550 crore) Seat + training + ISS stay via Axiom Space and SpaceX Gaganyaan programme 2024–2028 $2.32 billion (₹20,193 crore) 2 crewed + 6 uncrewed flights, infrastructure, space station prep

These figures mark a significant shift in India’s approach, from international dependence to sovereign capability-building.

What does the $2.32 billion Gaganyaan budget covers?

The Gaganyaan programmeis India’s first indigenous effort to send humans into space. The mission aims to launch Indian astronauts into a 400-kilometre orbit and return them with a controlled splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

According to ISRO, the $2.32 billion budget includes two crewed missions, now scheduled for 2027 and 2028, as well as six uncrewed test missionsbeginning late 2024. These precursor flights will validate systems such as the crew escape mechanism and re-entry safety.

A significant part of the budget goes into the development of indigenous life-support and environmental systems, a key requirement for sustaining astronauts in orbit. Further allocations are intended for infrastructure upgradesat the Sriharikota launch siteand for building marine recovery systemsin the Bay of Bengal.

The programme also includes initial work for a long-term goal, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, India’s own orbital station, expected to begin construction by 2028and become fully operational by 2035.

India vs global giants space spending

Despite the expansion, Gaganyaan remains one of the most cost-efficient human spaceflight programmes globally. According to data compiled from ISRO, NASA, CNSA, Roscosmos, ESA and Reuters, India’s programme costs a fraction of what global space giants are spending.

Country Annual space budget Human spaceflight programme Major programme cost India ~$1.8 billion Gaganyaan, Ax-4 seat Gaganyaan: $2.32 billion USA ~$27.2 billion Artemis, ISS Artemis (I–III): $93 billion China ~$12–13 billion Tiangong + Shenzhou ~$10–12 billion Russia ~$2–3 billion Soyuz, ISS ~$15–20 billion ESA ~$8 billion Orion (support), ISS modules ~$2–3 billion

While the United States is reportedly spending over $93 billion on its Artemis missions, and China has invested up to $12 billion in its space station, India is delivering a similar capability for less than 3 per cent of Artemis’ cost.

This continues ISRO’s reputation for frugal innovation, a legacy seen in the Mars Orbiter Mission, which reportedly cost just $74 million.

Why India is spending more than ever on space?

India’s current space investments are not about prestige; they are strategic and long-term. With a growing focus on sovereignty in high-tech sectors, the human spaceflight programme is designed to build indigenous capabilitythat supports the economy, national security, and scientific development.

An Indian astronaut programme reduces dependence on foreign rockets and boosts domestic innovation in aerospace, automation, AI and advanced materials. It creates new jobs, inspires students through STEM education, and improves India's positioning in global space cooperation and commerce.

ISRO’s future plans include a fully operational Indian space station by 2035 and a crewed lunar mission by 2040. The country is also investing in reusable launch vehicles, deep space habitats, and satellite constellations.

“India is no longer hitching rides. We’re building our own systems, training our own astronauts, and designing our own future in orbit,” said a senior ISRO scientist.

India’s human spaceflight journey started with a mission funded entirely by the Soviet Union. Four decades later, the nation is investing over $2.32 billion to build the capability to send its own astronauts aboard its own rockets.

From Rakesh Sharma’s cost-free mission in 1984, to Shubhanshu Shukla’s $70 million seaton a private ISS mission, and now the expansive Gaganyaan programme, India’s investment signals its intent to be a serious space power—not just a participant, but a leader.

The story of India’s space ambitions is no longer about reaching space, it’s about shaping the future in it.

(With inputs from the agencies)