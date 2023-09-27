Festivals, Shopping, & The Bottom Line: India's upcoming festive season unveiled

As the calendar inches closer to India's much-anticipated festive season, the nation is poised at a juncture where tradition meets transformation, and celebration converges with commerce. This annual extravaganza transcends mere merriment; it wields the power to reshape India's economic landscape and make ripples across the global business spectrum. Beyond the surface sparkle of lights and festivities, we unveil the intricate web of innovation, enterprise, and resilience that defines India's unique approach to the festive season. Industry experts illuminate the path ahead, offering insights that bridge the gap between celebration and economic dynamism.

Shaping consumer behavior & driving sales

As the curtain rises on India's festive season, retailers are gearing up with a formidable arsenal of discounts and innovative financial offerings. These strategies are no longer mere marketing gimmicks; they are dynamic forces shaping consumer behavior and fueling sales to unprecedented heights.

Mr. Varun Tangri, CEO- QueueBuster, reveals the strategic intricacies: "India's tier 2 and 3 markets, the heart of festive celebrations, demand affordability and convenience. Discounts and payment offers aren't just attractive; they are essential to boost sales. Implementing effective POS software for seamless checkout with diverse payment options, coupled with robust eStore and CRM solutions for engaging customers, are the keystones of this strategy. Localisation of marketing and responsive customer support are equally pivotal. This year, with India's per capita GDP surpassing $2,500, we anticipate a surge in spending during the festive season, which traditionally spans from August to December-January."

Stimulating the global economy

India's festive season transcends borders; it is a global economic phenomenon. During this period, India experiences an upsurge in consumer spending, notably in sectors such as consumer electronics, mobile phones, F&B, and automobiles. This phase of heightened retail sales further solidifies India's position as the 5th largest retail market globally.

Mr. Varun Tangri underscores the global impact: "International businesses are increasingly recognising the potential of India's festive season. Brands specialising in F&B, gifting, and automobiles strategically align their products and marketing campaigns with this period to capitalise on the surge in consumer spending. This approach extends to international tourism, where foreign visitors contribute significantly to India's economy during the festive season. Moreover, India's festive season acts as a catalyst for exports, particularly in sectors like textiles, handicrafts, and jewelry, boasting growth figures that sometimes exceed 40%. Government initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'Digital India' further facilitate international business engagement during this vibrant time."

The rise of gig workers

The gig economy is on the ascendant in India, and its impact on the festive season dynamics cannot be overstated. Awign, a work-as-a-service platform, anticipates a robust surge of 25% in the gig workforce as the festive momentum builds. Businesses across various sectors are increasingly turning to gig workers to meet the surge in festive demand.

Rohit Gupta, Senior Vice President - Demand at Awign, elaborates, "Given the temporary nature of these requirements, the gig model emerges as the preferred choice for companies. We are currently witnessing a surge in demand from industry leaders across various sectors and are predicting a 25% quarter-on-quarter growth in response to this trend."

Gig workers represent an agile solution, empowering enterprises to adapt their operations seamlessly to meet specific demands. This flexible paradigm enables businesses to address seasonal surges in demand without the need for extensive recruitment, resource management, or training efforts.

Digitisation of corporate gifting

Corporate gifting during India's festive season has undergone a remarkable transformation. While the tradition remains, its expression has evolved, swiftly shifting from tangible to digital. Mr. Akash Hegde, Co-Founder, ShakeDeal, notes this trend, "Companies are increasingly opting for gift cards and vouchers as a means to reward and recognise both internal and external stakeholders. This includes employees as well as suppliers, dealers, and channel partners."

As we delve into the facets of strategies, gig workers, and the evolution of corporate gifting, we uncover a tale of resilience, adaptation, and economic transformation that defines India's unique approach to festivity and commerce. This confluence of culture and commerce exemplifies India's ability to transform celebration into a catalyst for economic growth, both domestically and on the world stage.