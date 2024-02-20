EU launches formal probe into TikTok over alleged content breaches

The European Union has initiated a formal investigation into TikTok, the popular short video app owned by ByteDance, over potential breaches of online content regulations designed to safeguard children and ensure transparent advertising practices.

EU industry chief Thierry Breton announced the investigation following an analysis of TikTok's risk assessment report and responses to information requests, citing concerns over addictive design, screen time limits, age verification, and default privacy settings.

Breton highlighted the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), which mandates stringent measures for large online platforms to combat illegal content and uphold public security standards.

TikTok, if found in violation of DSA regulations, could face substantial fines amounting to 6 per cent of its global turnover.

In response to the investigation, TikTok affirmed its obligation to collaborating with experts and industry stakeholders to enhance safety measures for young users.

A spokesperson for the platform emphasised TikTok's initiatives to safeguard teenagers and restrict access for users under 13, highlighting ongoing efforts to address industry-wide challenges concerning online safety.

The platform expressed readiness to provide detailed explanations of its safety protocols to the European Commission.

The probe will scrutinise TikTok's system design, including algorithmic features that may contribute to behavioural addictions and "rabbit hole effects," wherein users are drawn into prolonged engagement loops.

Additionally, the investigation will assess TikTok's measures to ensure privacy, safety, and security for minors, probing the adequacy of safeguards against potential online risks.

Furthermore, the Commission aims to evaluate TikTok's transparency regarding advertising content, enabling researchers to analyse potential risks effectively.

This marks the second investigation under the DSA, following a previous inquiry into Elon Musk's social media platform X.