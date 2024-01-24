CNIL imposes €32 mn fine on Amazon France Logistique over employee surveillance

French regulatory body CNIL has levied a hefty fine of €32 million ($35 million) on Amazon France Logistique, citing an "excessively intrusive" surveillance system designed to monitor staff performance.

This is based on a Reuters report.

The CNIL revealed on Tuesday that the company had implemented indicators tracking the inactivity time of employees' scanners, a measure deemed illegal. Additionally, a system gauging the speed at which items were scanned was considered "excessive" by the regulator.

CNIL expressed concern over the storage and retention of data and statistical indicators for all employees and temporary workers for a prolonged period of 31 days. Amazon France Logistique, responsible for managing Amazon's large warehouses in France, is said to disagree with the fine and retains the right to appeal.

The regulatory action comes as CNIL raises objections to the surveillance practices applied within Amazon's warehouses, deeming them overly intrusive. The use of indicators tracking employee inactivity and the speed of item scanning was flagged as a violation.

While Amazon contends that such warehouse management systems are industry standards necessary for safety and efficiency, CNIL argues that the extent and duration of data retention go beyond acceptable limits.

An Amazon spokesperson expressed disagreement with the fine and indicated the company's intention to appeal. The spokesperson emphasised the industry-wide acceptance of such systems in ensuring the timely and accurate processing of packages and tracking inventory storage.

Amazon France Logistique oversees the operation of Amazon's extensive warehouses in France, where the dispute over surveillance practices has unfolded.