Byju's faces investor discontent with calls for ouster of CEO Byju Raveendran

Amidst financial turbulence, Byju's, the prominent ed-tech firm, finds itself embroiled in investor discontent, with calls for the ouster of CEO Raveendran and restructuring of its board.

Despite receiving commitments worth $300 million from investors for its $200 million rights issue, the company faces internal upheaval amidst reports of mismanagement and financial distress.

Byju's recent rights issue, announced in January 2024, has garnered significant attention, with the company receiving commitments exceeding the initial target.

However, investor concerns persist, with a group of shareholders calling for an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on February 23 to address governance issues and demand changes at the executive level.

Notably, the shareholders seeking changes collectively hold a substantial stake in the company.

The dissatisfaction among investors stems from a myriad of issues, including allegations of financial mismanagement and governance lapses.

The looming EGM reflects growing discontent within the investor community, as they seek accountability and transparency from Byju's leadership.

In response to the brewing unrest, Byju’s decided to float a rights issue and consider appointing independent board directors to navigate its current financial crisis and restore investor confidence.

However, challenges persist, with foreign lenders filing insolvency pleas against Byju's.

CEO Raveendran's leadership and Byju's financial health have come under scrutiny, particularly in light of mounting losses and legal challenges.