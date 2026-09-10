/Bond Tokenization Summit 2026: How blockchain could change the way you own everything from homes to bonds

India’s corporate bond market is beginning to take a closer look at blockchain as a possible way to modernise some of its long-standing processes. At the Zee Business Bond Tokenization Summit 2026, co-presented by E-Sutra and Blockmaze, leaders from the finance, policy and technology sectors discussed whether blockchain could fundamentally alter how bonds are issued, settled and owned in India. Held in Mumbai on Wed (Sep 9), the event brought together voices who discussed the future of bond tokenization and the broader application of blockchain-based digital assets. A key focus was the use of digital tokens to represent ownership or economic value connected to real-world financial and physical assets. The conversation moved beyond the realm of fintech experimentation.

What does bond tokenization actually mean?

Bond tokenization involves creating digital tokens using blockchain infrastructure to represent ownership or economic rights associated with a bond.

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Rather than relying solely on conventional systems to maintain ownership records, the information can be stored on a shared digital ledger. Smart contracts can automatically handle tasks such as interest payments, principal repayments and some compliance requirements. This could have three immediate implications: fewer intermediaries, quicker transactions and the possibility of breaking a large bond into smaller units that investors can purchase individually.

Four ways tokenization could change the bond market.

At the Zee Business Bond Tokenization Summit 2026, participants highlighted four ways tokenization could change the bond market. First, it could make bonds more accessible through fractional ownership, allowing large bonds to be divided into smaller digital units so retail and smaller investors can participate with lower amounts. Second, tokenization could speed up issuance and settlement by using smart contracts to automatically handle coupon payments, redemptions and corporate actions, reducing manual work and enabling near real-time transfers. Third, blockchain could improve transparency by creating a time-stamped and verifiable record of ownership and transactions, while permissioned systems could provide issuers, investors and regulators with a clear audit trail, subject to KYC, custody and SEBI and RBI requirements. Finally, tokenization could lower distribution and settlement costs, making smaller bond issues more viable and allowing more issuers to access the market directly.

Regulation remains the key hurdle

Panelists repeatedly highlighted the importance of regulation at the Zee Business Bond Tokenization Summit 2026. Blockchain infrastructure by itself cannot determine whether tokenized bonds become a mainstream financial product, they said. Issues such as investor protection, KYC and anti-money laundering requirements, custody, settlement finality, taxation and interoperability with existing depositories will all have to be addressed.

The regulatory architecture could ultimately determine how quickly tokenized bonds move from experimental projects and pilots into the mainstream market. Without sufficient certainty around these issues, the technology cannot become part of the wider financial system.

Why India could have an advantage

Experts at the Zee Business Bond Tokenization Summit 2026 said that the case for India is also linked to the country's rapidly developing digital financial infrastructure. Systems such as UPI, account aggregators and e-rupee pilots are developing alongside the broader digital economy. If blockchain-based infrastructure for bonds can connect with this ecosystem, while regulation evolves at the same pace, India could potentially create a tokenized bond market that is globally competitive while still operating within a trusted-intermediary framework.

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