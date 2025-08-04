Boeing hit by another challenge: First defence strike since 1996

More than 3,200 Boeing Defense workers in Missouri and Illinois walked off the job on August 4 after overwhelmingly rejecting the company’s latest four-year contract offer. The strike, led by District 837 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), targets Boeing’s military aircraft facilities in the St. Louis area, which produce the F-15 Eagle, F/A-18 Hornet, T-7 trainer, and the MQ-25 aerial refuelling drone. The work stoppage is Boeing’s first major strike in its defence division since 1996 and comes at a particularly sensitive time for the company. Boeing’s defence business is traditionally considered more stable than its commercial wing, which has faced a string of safety and production crises in recent years.

“Members have spoken loud and clear,” District 837 head Tom Boelling said in a statement. “They deserve a contract that reflects their skill, dedication, and the critical role they play in our nation’s defence.” The rejected offer included a 20 per cent general wage increase over four years, periodic raises, increased vacation and sick leave, and a $5,000 ratification bonus. Boeing said the package amounted to an average wage growth of 40 per cent, but union members remained unsatisfied, citing concerns over pensions, scheduling, and long-term job security.

Boeing downplays impact as Union ramps up pressure

Boeing Defense said it had contingency plans in place to maintain operations during the strike, including using non-union labour where necessary. Dan Gillian, vice president and general manager of Boeing’s St. Louis operations, expressed disappointment over the rejection. “We’re disappointed our employees rejected an offer that featured 40 per cent average wage growth,” he said in a statement.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg attempted to minimise the disruption during a recent earnings call. “I wouldn’t worry too much about the implications of the strike. We’ll manage our way through that,” he said, referencing last year’s seven-week strike by 33,000 commercial aircraft workers in Washington state, which cost the company billions. Still, the strike casts a shadow over Boeing’s defence operations just as it ramps up production of the new F-47A fighter jet, a key project for the US Air Force. The St. Louis facilities are expected to be central to that expansion.

Tensions mount amid broader company struggles

The defence worker strike adds to Boeing’s mounting challenges. The company is still recovering from the fallout of two deadly 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019, a major mid-air panel blowout in early 2024, and persistently low commercial aircraft deliveries. In 2023, Boeing delivered just 348 aircraft, its lowest total since the pandemic.

IAM represents roughly 600,000 workers across the US, and District 837 has made it clear this strike is about more than wages. “This is about respect and dignity, not empty promises,” the union wrote on X. With labour unrest growing and trust between the company and its workforce fraying, Boeing’s leadership now faces renewed pressure to stabilise both its defence and commercial arms.