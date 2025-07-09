Australia sounds alarm over Trump’s threat of 200% drug tariff

Australia has expressed urgent concern over US President Donald Trump’s threat to slap a massive 200 per cent tariff on pharmaceutical imports, warning the move could disrupt a vital trade link and drive-up medicine costs for consumers.

According to Bloomberg, Australia’s Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Wednesday that the government was “urgently seeking” clarification from Washington about the details of the proposed tariff plan.

“These are obviously very concerning developments,” Chalmers told ABC radio. “Our pharmaceutical industry is much more exposed to the US market,” he added, underlining the alarm in Canberra over how Trump’s escalating trade campaign could hit Australia’s health sector.

Trump escalates tariff threats

Trump has been ramping up his tariff war with major trading partners this month, arguing that steep import duties will rebuild American manufacturing.

As per Bloomberg, the US president confirmed plans this week to impose a 50 per cent tariff on copper imports, an announcement that rattled metal markets worldwide. But his warning of a 200 per cent tariff on pharmaceutical imports struck an especially sharp nerve in Australia.

Trump has suggested he would give drug makers at least a year to shift their production to the US before enforcing the tariff, but the lack of formal detail is causing anxiety among allies.

Australia’s drug trade in the crosshairs

Australia’s exposure to the threatened pharmaceutical tariffs is far more significant than for copper. While copper sales to the US are tiny, less than 1 per cent of Australia’s total copper exports, medicines are a major export line. According to data cited by Bloomberg, Australia shipped A$2.1 billion (around $1.4 billion) worth of pharmaceutical products to the US in 2024, accounting for a hefty 38 per cent of Australia’s total overseas pharmaceutical exports.

Though this represents just 0.4 per cent of Australia’s overall goods exports, the industry is highly dependent on the US as its largest customer for medicines.

Domestic pressures and Washington’s lobbying push

The trade tensions come amid long-running friction over Australia’s Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS), which caps the prices of almost 1,000 commonly used medicines to keep them affordable for Australians.

Bloomberg reported that some of Washington’s most influential lobbying groups have been urging the Trump administration to retaliate, accusing Australia of unfair treatment of US pharmaceutical firms. Critics point to the PBS price caps and domestic manufacturing incentives as proof that Australia is “freeloading” on American drug innovation. The Guardian newspaper this week revealed that these US industry groups are pushing for tough trade measures in response.

Canberra refuses to compromise on PBS

Facing these pressures, Treasurer Chalmers delivered a firm defence of Australia’s system. “I want to make it really clear once again, as we have on a number of occasions before, our Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme is not something that we’re willing to trade away or do deals on,” he told ABC radio, as quoted by Bloomberg.

Chalmers insisted the PBS is a “fundamental part of health care in Australia” and said the government will not compromise on ensuring affordable access to essential medicines.

The road ahead

For Australia, Trump’s tariff threats pose a delicate diplomatic test. While Canberra has worked hard to maintain stable ties with Washington, even expanding defence and strategic cooperation in recent years, the possibility of trade war spilling into critical sectors like health care is prompting fresh unease.

As Bloomberg notes, with Trump’s tariff rhetoric showing no signs of cooling, Australia’s pharmaceutical exporters and government policymakers will be watching closely for any concrete details and preparing for what could become a bruising new front in the global trade war.