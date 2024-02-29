Apple to expand generative AI use: CEO Tim Cook at shareholder meeting

During Apple's annual shareholder meeting, CEO Tim Cook revealed plans to provide more insights into the company's utilisation of generative artificial intelligence (AI) later this year.

"We believe that will unlock transformative opportunities for users when it comes to productivity, problem solving and more," Reuters quoted Cook as saying.

While Apple has been somewhat slower in incorporating generative AI compared to competitors like Microsoft and Google, Cook assured shareholders that AI is already integral to Apple's products, with further developments expected in the near future.

Cook highlighted the capabilities of Apple's hardware in facilitating AI advancements, particularly noting the effectiveness of Apple silicon-powered Macs.

He noted, "Every Mac that is powered by Apple silicon is an extraordinarily capable AI machine. In fact, there's no better computer for AI on the market today."

Regardless of Apple's confidence in its AI capabilities, shareholders raised concerns about transparency regarding the company's AI usage and ethical guidelines.

During the meeting, Apple shareholders rejected a proposal demanding increased disclosure about the company's AI practices and ethical standards.

The proposal, put forth by the AFL-CIO pension trust, garnered significant support, winning 37.5 per cent of votes cast.

Brandon Rees, deputy director for corporations and capital markets with the AFL-CIO, expressed disappointment in Apple's lag in disclosing ethical guidelines related to AI, comparing it unfavorably to other technology companies.

The AFL-CIO's proposal aimed to urge Apple to provide a comprehensive report on its AI usage and disclose any ethical guidelines concerning the technology.

Specifically, the proposal emphasised the importance of transparency, consent, and compensation to creators and rights holders in AI training processes.

Apple countered the proposal, citing concerns that increased disclosures could potentially reveal strategic insights to competitors in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.