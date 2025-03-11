Yamaha Motor India has launched the 2025 FZ-S Fi Hybrid motorcycle - the country's first hybrid two-wheeler in the 150cc segment - priced at INR 1,44,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle maintains its strong design character through newly added aerodynamic features that create sharper edges on the tank cover. Enhanced front turn signals can be found within the air intake region which provides the motorcycle with a more aggressive style.

The motorcycle features a 149cc Blue Core engine which obtained OBD-2B compliance and combines with Yamaha’s Smart Motor Generator (SMG) and Stop & Start System (SSS). The combination of these two systems creates a system which advances both engine startup quietness and battery-powered acceleration and generates better gas mileage. A seamless clutch-controlled restart activates the engine after its shutdown by the SSS automatic feature at an idle state.

Riding becomes more convenient due to the addition of a 4.2-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster. The cluster functions with smartphones through its Y-Connect application which includes Turn-by-Turn (TBT) navigation using Google Maps. The system offers live direction assistance along with indexing and intersection information and road name support for uninterrupted riding performance. The new 2025 FZ-S Fi Hybrid model exists in Cyan Metallic Grey and Racing Blue color options.

The handlebar received design modifications to provide better comfort to riders spending extended amounts of time on their motorcycles. The production of handlebar switches meets current glove standards along with moving the horn switch to an easier-to-reach position. The motorcycle includes a fuel cap like an airplane which stays on during refueling operations as a part of its simple design features.

This launch represents Yamaha's push towards future standards of motorcycling since hybrid technology meets smart connectivity to transform the riding experience. "By introducing hybrid technology in this segment, we are not only elevating performance but also reinforcing our commitment to bringing advanced, rider-focused innovations. Every update to the FZ series has been shaped by customer insights, ensuring a more refined, dynamic, and engaging riding experience," said Itaru Otani, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group.