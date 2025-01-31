Yamaha Motor India will reduce premium motorcycle model prices by up to 1.10 lakh rupees for Yamaha R3 and MT-03 vehicles from February 1. The price reduction strategy places Yamaha in line with its customer-first strategy which seeks to reach a wider audience of high-performance bike customers through accessible pricing.

The Yamaha R3 now comes at INR 3,59,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) after the price revision with options for Icon Blue and Yamaha Black colors. Customers can purchase the MT-03 at the INR 3,49,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) price through Midnight Cyan or Midnight Black color options.

The R3 holds a special status by completing its tenth anniversary year

Since Yamaha commemorated its tenth global R3 achievement the streetfighter model maintains its commitment to sports riding features using its diamond frame frame along with its 321cc engine power and track-inspired design. The R3 stands out as enthusiasts' top choice because of its 50/50 weight distribution combined with aggressive riding stance and its advanced braking technology.

MT-03: The Ultimate Urban Streetfighter

The MT-03 from Yamaha stands out as a hyper-naked motorcycle through its distinctive style features and LED twin-eyed headlights while demonstrating streetfighter DNA through its mass-forward design. The MT-03 utilizes a parallel-twin engine with 321cc capacity from the R3 model which achieves exciting speed gains and sophisticated engine performance. A comfortable riding experience combined with excellent maneuverability comes from its upright position and mono-cross rear suspension allowing urban riders to find the perfect companion.

Strengthening Yamaha’s Premium Motorcycle Portfolio

Yamaha has introduced price reductions to flagship models which will help expand their customer base among Indian riding enthusiasts. The adjusted pricing strategy aims to enhance Yamaha's premium two-wheeler market share through better sales figures.

Yamaha continues to extend premium motorcycle accessibility and Japanese engineering excellence by maintaining competitive prices while advancing its existing heritage of performance innovation during competitive prices.