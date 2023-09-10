Who was Mangosuthu Buthelezi? South African apartheid-era politician and Zulu prince who died at 95

Mangosuthu Buthelezi, a veteran apartheid-era South African politician and Zulu prince, died at 95, the country's president announced on Saturday. He stated, "I am deeply saddened to announce the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the Prince of KwaPhindangene, Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation, and the Founder and President Emeritus of the Inkatha Freedom Party."

The Zulu chief was a controversial figure who had a seat in South Africa's National Assembly. He had a long political career, during which he led a movement that underwent deadly clashes with the African National Congress.

Here's everything you need to know about Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Mangosuthu Buthelezi Education & Early Political Career

Mangosuthu Buthelezi was born on 27 August,1928 in Mahlabatini, South Africa. He came from a line of Zulu chiefs. Buthelezi attended the South African Native College and was a member of ANC's Youth League. He completed his degree from the University of Natal.

He started his career at South Africa's Department of Native Affairs in 1951.

In 1953, he assumed his role as the hereditary chief of the Bulthelezi clan of Zulus. However, the South African government did not recognise his chieftainship until 1957.

In 1970, he became the chief executive officer of the newly formed Zulu Territorial Authority. Two years later, he became the chief executive councillor of the KwaZulu Legislative Assembly.

In 1976, he became the chief minister of the KwaZulu Bantustan, a collection of 11 scattered Zulu exclaves located within the Natal province.

Mangosuthu Buthelezi Controversies

Mangosuthu Buthelezi had an unusual combination of strategies to achieve his personal political goals.

In 1975, the former ANC member founded Inkatha, a movement he converted to the Inkatha Freedom Party in 1990, an outfit based on an ideology of Zulu nationalism. However, he had a pro-capitalist stance, contrary to the socialist ideals embraced by other black liberation groups.

During the 1980s and early 1990s, Inkatha had a strong following in KwaZulu-Natal and Transvaal Provinces. However, the violent clashes between Inkatha and the ANC during this period are considered one of the deadliest in South African history and hurt Buthelezi's political career.

Later, ANC leader Nelson Mandela appointed him Minister of Home Affairs in a coalition government. Even when Mandela left office, he retained his seat in the National Assembly.

Mangosuthu Buthelezi Cause Of Death

The family statement does not mention Buthelezi's cause of death. He died after a few weeks of being released from the hospital, following months of treatment for a complication that arose from a medical procedure for back pain management.

