/Why doesn't Trump release Epstein files rather than wait for Congress to do it? US president says this

US President Donald Trump, during a press conference with Saudi Crown Prince MBS on Tuesday (Nov 18), got furious over questions on the Epstein files. A reporter of ABC News asked the American president why he does not release Jeffrey Epstein's sex offence file rather than waiting for Congress to do it. Trump, in response, called ABC News a fake news organisation and said its licence should be revoked.

"I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein," he added.

This came parallel to the voting on releasing the Epstein files that began in the Senate. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he would “move on the floor so that the Senate can take it up immediately” regarding the Epstein files bill.

