Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Why doesn't Trump release Epstein files rather than wait for Congress to do it? US president says this

Why doesn't Trump release Epstein files rather than wait for Congress to do it? US president says this

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Nov 19, 2025, 24:25 IST | Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 24:25 IST
Why doesn't Trump release Epstein files rather than wait for Congress to do it? US president says this

Trump in WH with MBS Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

This came parallel to the voting on releasing the Epstein files that began in the Senate. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he would “move on the floor so that the Senate can take it up immediately” regarding the Epstein files bill.

US President Donald Trump, during a press conference with Saudi Crown Prince MBS on Tuesday (Nov 18), got furious over questions on the Epstein files. A reporter of ABC News asked the American president why he does not release Jeffrey Epstein's sex offence file rather than waiting for Congress to do it. Trump, in response, called ABC News a fake news organisation and said its licence should be revoked.

"I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein," he added.

This came parallel to the voting on releasing the Epstein files that began in the Senate. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he would “move on the floor so that the Senate can take it up immediately” regarding the Epstein files bill.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“The American people have waited long enough, and they want to see what’s in it,” he said.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics