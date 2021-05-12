WHO reviewing situation in Seychelles after vaccinated people test Covid positive

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday said that it was reviewing COVID-19 data from Seychelles, the world’s most vaccinated country. A third of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week were fully vaccinated, sparking fears of COVID-19 reinfection among the inoculation.

The African country’s ministry and the WHO said that the majority of those who had tested positive recently had not actually not been vaccinated against Covid, or had only received one dose.

In addition, the WHO asserted how none who died had received both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Most people who required treatment for critical cases were actually unvaccinated. The World Health Organization is currently tracking the situation in the country, which has a population of less than 100,000 with daily cases on the lower end of hundreds.

According to the WHO, their teams are continuing to review the data to better understand the trends of infection. The seven-day average of positive Covid cases jumped from 120 on April 30 to 314 on May 8, as per the country’s health ministry. Two thirds of the positive cases have been reported among those who had come in contact with others testing positive.

At least 37 per cent of those who had tested positive had received both doses of a vaccine. 57 per cent of the fully vaccinated had received the vaccine from Chinese maker Sinopharm while 43 per cent had received the AstraZeneca shots.

According to the WHO, nearly 60 per cent of the country’s population has received two doses of either of these vaccines. The ministry said that 80 per cent of people who needed hospital treatment were not vaccinated and had co-morbidities.

