Investigating agencies have arrested a man in the Washington, DC, shooting that killed two West Virginia National Guard members . On Wednesday (Nov 26), the gunman ‘critically injured’ two US National Guard soldiers in an attack at the Farragut West metro station, a crowded hub located two blocks from the presidential complex.

Who is the arrested suspect? Know all about him

Investigators have identified the suspect as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who hails from Afghanistan. A migrant, Lakanwala came to the US during the chaotic 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal under Operation Allies and was resettled in Bellingham, Washington. Since then he has been living in the city, according to the local media NBC.

However, authorities were yet to ascertain his background, according to law enforcement officials, reported the Associated Press

Lakanwal is married and has five boys, a relative told the NBC. He also said that before coming to the US Lakanwal served alongside US Special Forces troops in Afghanistan for ten years and was stationed in Kandahar for a while.

Injured soldiers in 'critical condition'

FBI Director Kash Patel said both soldiers, deployed as part of Trump's federal anti-crime mission, remain in "critical condition". West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey initially reported they had died, but later corrected the claim. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser called the attack a "targeted shooting".

The attack is the most serious involving National Guard troops since Trump began placing soldiers on patrol in Democratic-run cities earlier this year. The president, who was at his Florida golf course at the time, described the shooter as an animal and said that the gunman, who is "also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price".