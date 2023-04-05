Who is Juan Merchan? Judge presiding over Donald Trump's case on hush money payment to Stormy Daniels

Juan Merchan, the judge handling Donald Trump's hush-money case, is aware of the drama the former US president brings to court as the two have crossed paths. In 2022, Justice Juan Manuel Merchan handled the tax-fraud trial that led to the conviction of the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg. However, the hush-money issue related to former adult film star Stormy Daniels and former US President Donald Trump is the most high-profile case Juan Merchan will oversee in his 16-year-old career. Moreover, he will preside over a criminal case against Trump's ally, Steve Banon. Banon is facing fraud and money laundering charges about a charity aiding the US-Mexico border wall development.

Here's everything you need to know about Juan Merchan, the judge presiding over Donald Trump's case.

Juan Merchan's legal career

Juan Merchan received his law degree in 1994. His law practice started as an Assistant District Attorney in the Trial Division of the New York County District Attorney's Office. Four years later, he joined the Investigate Division in 1998. In 1999, he began working for the New York State Attorney General and stayed till 2006. In August 2006, he became a judge when New York's Mayor Michael Bloomberg appointed him to the Family Court of the City of New York, Bronx County. Merchan presided over felony criminal trials in the Supreme Court of New York from 2009. He has been serving in the position ever since then.

Juan Merchan's personal life

The 60-year-old Juan Merchan was born in Bogota, Colombia and moved to New York at six. He is married to Lauren Merchan. Not much information is available about his family.

Juan Merchan & Donald Trump's connection

Ahead of his court trial, former US President Donald Trump posted from his official social media handle on Truth Social that Justice Merchan 'HATES' him. So far, Trump has denied all alleged misdeeds. In 2022, Justice Merchan was adamant that there was no political motivation behind the charges in the case against Trump Organization. He said, "I will not allow you in any way to bring up selective prosecution claim, or claim this is some sort of novel prosecution."