/What is Project 'Prometheus'? Jeff Bezos’ $6.2B AI startup to transform THESE sectors

Jeff Bezos, who stepped down as CEO of Amazon in 2021, is now leading a new AI venture backed by $6.2 billion, marking his first return to a co-chief executive position in four years. The new venture of Amazon's founder is called ‘Project Prometheus’, which is set to build AI products for engineering and manufacturing in multiple sectors, including computers, aerospace, and automobiles

Bezos will act as co-chief executive alongside Vik Bajaj, a prominent Silicon Valley researcher who also worked with Google co-founder Sergey Brin at the tech giant's experimental X lab, who also co-founded life sciences research unit Verily.

What is Project Prometheus?

Based on a report published in the New York Times, the project 'Prometheus' focuses on developing advanced artificial intelligence tools to accelerate engineering and manufacturing processes in sectors like aerospace, automobiles, and computing. The company employs researchers from leading AI firms and aims to create AI models that learn from complex physical experiments rather than just text.

The Project Prometheus aligns with the broader vision of Bezos for space exploration and technological innovation, integrating AI applications to support robotics, scientific discovery, and cost-effective off-planet labour. The startup is already working with more than 100 staff members, including AI researchers from companies like Meta, OpenAI, and Google DeepMind.

The AI race has transformed into one of the most significant battlegrounds in tech over the past few years as soon ChatGPT’s breakout in late 2022. As a result, giant IT companies like Meta, Microsoft, and Google have also shifted their focus toward AI.