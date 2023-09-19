What is known about Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder so far | 10 points

India-Canada relations have taken a new low. Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau suspects Indian agents are behind the killing of Sikh separatist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In response, the Indian government rejected all such baseless allegations on Tuesday.

The geopolitical scuffle further intensified, when Canada expelled a senior Indian diplomat citing “credible” intel that India was linked to Nijjar’s killing. India, also, in response, summoned the High Commissioner of Canada to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen of 45 years, was found critically injured with multiple bullet wounds inside a vehicle near the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surry, British Columbia, on the night of June 18. Here is what is known about the killing of Nijjar so far amid India-Canada’s mounting tensions:

Nijjar killing: What is known so far, 10 points

1. On the night of June 18, Canada’s Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) received a report of a shooting at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, BC.

2. A man, identified as 45-year-old Hardeep Singh Nijjar was found inside the car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Nijjar succumbed to injuries on the scene, RCMP said.

3. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct of the investigation.

4. Investigators said that two suspects, described as "heavier set males, wearing face coverings," fled the scene on foot and likely had a vehicle waiting for them close by from the murder scene. Authorities later said there was a third suspect as well, though no arrests have been made.

5. In July, police released information to the public about the believed route taken by the two suspects after the murder. Authorities later identified the vehicle which was waiting for the suspects as a Silver 2008 Toyota Camry.

6. There were suspicions raised by the local Sikh community members that there may have been foreign interference in the murder of the Sikh separatist leader.

7. "We understand there is a lot of speculation regarding the motive of this homicide, but we are dedicated to learning the facts and letting the evidence lead our investigation," Timothy Pierotti, an official with IHIT, said in the early stages of the probe.

8. Trudeau said on Monday Canada had credible information linking Indian government agents to the murder.

9. Trudeau did not directly accuse India of definitely being involved and Foreign Minister Melanie Joly later used more cautious language, saying "if proven true" the allegations would be unacceptable.

10. Currently, India and Canada have both expelled each other’s foreign diplomats amid growing tensions between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies)

