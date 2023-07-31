WATCH | US: Bear found chilling in backyard swimming pool to 'beat the heat' in California

Amid soaring temperatures across the United States including southern California, a black bear was spotted taking a dip in a backyard swimming pool to beat the heat. In a now-viral video posted by the police in the city of Burbank, the grizzly was seen sitting in the pool at a hillside neighbourhood.

‘Beating the heat’

The clip of the incident that occurred on Friday afternoon (July 28), was posted on the Burbank Police Department’s social media pages and has garnered thousands of likes and views where the bear was seen coolly sitting in the pool.

The video was posted by the police with the caption, “This bear is beating the heat in Burbank! Officers are on-scene after the bear was spotted in a hillside neighbourhood before taking a dip to cool off.”



This #bear is beating the heat in Burbank! Officers are on-scene after the bear was spotted in a hillside neighborhood before taking a dip to cool off.

According to the police, the officers were called after residents spotted the bear in the Burbank hillside neighbourhood which is about 16 kilometres north of Los Angeles and near the Verdugo Mountains.

Social media users sympathise with the bear

Several comments favoured the bear’s move to take a dip amid soaring temperatures in California. “The scorching heat is taking a toll on this poor fellow,” said one user on X, formerly known as Twitter.

While another user said, “I don’t blame him. Let the poor guy enjoy some much needed cooling off.” A third user joked, “Let him enjoy the bear necessities of life.”

However, others also expressed concerns about the bear’s whereabouts and asked for an update asking if it was okay. “What did y’all do with the bear? I hope she’s ok. Please provide an update,” said one of the users.

Police issue bear safety tips

In a statement on Friday, the police said that after a short dip, the bear climbed over a wall and headed to a tree behind the home.

The incident also prompted the police department to issue a warning to residents to avoid bears and “Bear Necessities Safety Tips”.

This includes never feeding or approaching a bear; securing food, garbage and recycling; cleaning and storing outdoor grills properly; keeping dogs leashed to avoid frightening the bear and prompting it to attack; removing bird feeders and pet food; and advising residents to carry bear spray.

