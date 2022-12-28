WATCH | One dead, scores injured in deadly vehicle pile-up due to heavy fog on Zhengzhou highway

At least one died, and scores were injured on Wednesday in a highway pile-up in Zhengzhou involving nearly 200 hundred vehicles, CCTV state broadcaster reported.

The state media reported that the incident took place due to heavy fog causing low visibility in Henan province in Zhengzhou city, AFP reported.

Citing Zhengzhou's authorities, CCTV said, "On Wednesday morning, a sudden build-up of fog occurred at the Zhengxin Yellow River Bridge in Zhengzhou, which caused a traffic accident involving the collision of multiple vehicles." It later added the casualty reported.

Watch | China: Over 200 vehicles bump into each other amid heavy foggy in China

Aerial pictures and footage of hundreds of cars smashed into each other were circulated. Viral footage showed vehicles crashing into each other.

The country's meteorological service said that visibility in many areas was less than 500 metres down to 200 meters at the time.

According to the state media, many of the injured individuals were trapped in their vehicles. The fire department sent a total of 11 trucks for rescue with nearly 66 personnel.

Police later closed the bridge to all traffic. The city's traffic officials said that traffic resumed in the afternoon.

Road accidents are very common in China due to the lack of strict safety controls.

In September when a bus carrying people transporting them to a quarantine facility flipped over on a motorway killing 27.

(with inputs from agencies)

