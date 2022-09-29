Watch: Joe Biden looks 'confused', takes directions from Jill in awkward video

As US President Joe Biden celebrated the Americans with Disabilities Act marking Disability Pride Month at the White House on Wednesday, he was seen looking confused after his speech in the Rose Garden.

US first lady Dr Jill Biden was then seen guiding him, holding his hand and showing the way. “You go down this way,” Jill was heard saying pointing to the stairs while Joe Biden looked confused.

The video from the event was widely shared on social media just one day after Joe Biden mistakenly asked in a speech in Washington if the late congresswoman Jackie Walorski was in attendance for the event. Jackie Walorski died in a car accident in August.

In his speech at the White House Rose Garden, Joe Biden praised the Americans with Disabilities Act saying that it “is a testament to the character of our people, to the country. It’s proof we can work together and keep moving closer to realizing the promise of America for all Americans.”

(with inputs from agencies)

