/VIDEO | Massive fire breaks out at Jewish supermarket in London’s Golders Green; 100 firefighters deployed

A massive fire broke out in a kosher supermarket in the north-west London suburb of Golders Green, which is home to a large Jewish community, on Wednesday (May 27). The region has seen several arson attacks in recent months. According to UK media reports, around 100 firefighters were tackling the blaze at a Jewish supermarket, Kosher Kingdom. Images and videos of the incident showed plumes of black smoke rising over the street.

What we know about fire at Jewish supermarket

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In a statement, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said that the cause of the fire is not known at the moment. It added that 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters were mobilised after dozens of calls were received about the fire.

“The fire is affecting a ground floor shop and a storage area to the rear of the shop,” the LFB added.

“The fire is producing a significant amount of smoke,” it added, urging people to avoid the area “whilst firefighters work to extinguish the fire.”

According to a Metropolitan Police spokesman, officers were responding to the scene of the fire, “assisting firefighters with road closures and evacuations.”

“This is an ongoing incident with the focus on dealing with the fire and ensuring the safety of the public. It is too early to have determined the cause.”

Surge in attacks against the Jewish community in London

The incident follows a series of attacks on synagogues and community sites over recent months in and around Golders Green. In late April, two Jewish men were stabbed in the neighbourhood. A man with a knife was seen running down the high street, attempting to stab Jewish people in the area. The suspect was arrested by the police shortly after.

According to SITE Intelligence Group, Iran-linked Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI) has claimed responsibility for most incidents in the area.