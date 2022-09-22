US, UK committed to protecting Good Friday agreement: Biden 

US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Liz Truss on Wednesday (September 22) said that they want to ensure the Good Friday Agreement is protected. The agreement sealed in 1998 brought peace to Northern Ireland. Biden and Truss, who met just days after Queen Elizabeth's funeral were talking on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly.

"We both are committed to protecting the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland. I'm looking forward to hearing what's on your mind and how we can continue to cooperate," Biden told Truss ahead of their talks.

Truss told him: "And of course, I'm looking forward to discussing the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, and how we make sure that's upheld into the future."

Despite her assurances, the two leaders are trying to avoid tensions over Northern Ireland.

As a member of parliament, Truss introduced legislation to undo the Northern Ireland Protocol, which was part of Britain's withdrawal agreement from the European Union. It prioritized protecting the Good Friday Agreement, or Belfast Agreement, for peace in the British-run region.

Biden has been insistent that Britain do nothing that could endanger a quarter century of peace in Northern Ireland.

